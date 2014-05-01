Sammy Watkins to Cleveland Browns? 2014 NFL Draft's ideal fits

Frankly, I think either guy would be an ideal addition for John Idzik and Co. The Jets signed Eric Decker in free agency, but they still need another instant-impact receiver. Fortunately, this draft is chock-full o' big-time wideouts. Cooks is a home-run threat who dazzled from Day 1 at Oregon State. He took home the Fred Biletnikoff Award as college football's top receiver last fall, setting Pac-12 single-season records in catches (128) and receiving yards (1,730). Meanwhile, Beckham won the Paul Hornung Award, given to the nation's most versatile player, after setting LSU's single-season all-purpose-yardage mark (2,315). The guy is simply electric in space.