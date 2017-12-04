Clutch Performers

Russell Wilson among Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer nominees

Published: Dec 04, 2017 at 06:36 PM

Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson, Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen, Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones, Baltimore Ravens' Eric Weddle and San Francisco 49ers' Robbie Gould each had the strength to come through during a key moment and contribute to wins during Week 13.

Thanks to those strong performances, each player is up for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week honors. Here's a deeper look at the significance of those conquests:

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Strong stats to consider:
» Wilson completed 20 of 31 passes (64.5 percent) for 227 yards and three touchdowns for a 118.6 passer rating in the Seahawks' 24-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Power of the moment: With his game-sealing fourth-quarter score, Wilson tied Giants starting quarterback Eli Manning (2011) for the most TD passes in the fourth quarter in a single season with 15.

» Vote for Wilson for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 13

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Strong stats to consider:
» Allen recorded 10 receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown in the Chargers' 19-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Power of the moment: Allen elevated to make a tough 26-yard catch on a pass from quarterback Philip Rivers in the third quarter.

» Vote for Allen for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 13

Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

Strong stats to consider:
» Jones had the game-winning touchdown with a 20-yard run in the Packers' 26-20 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Power of the moment: The rookie running back, who was overcoming a knee injury that nearly kept him out of Sunday's game, scored on a 20-yard run in overtime on his first touch to lift the Packers to a comeback victory. Jones went into full Superman mode as he dove between defenders to cap off the win.

» Vote for Jones for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 13

Eric Weddle, Baltimore Ravens

Strong stats to consider:
» Weddle recorded two tackles, one sack and one interception that was returned for a 45-yard touchdown in the Ravens' 44-20 win over the Detroit Lions.

Power of the moment: The veteran safety was a foot in bounds shy of an acrobatic interception early, forced a turnover when he strip-sacked Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, and then capped his afternoon (and Baltimore's defensive clamp-down) with a 45-yard pick-six of Stafford replacement Jake Rudock.

» Vote for Weddle for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 13

Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers

Strong stats to consider:
» Gould completed five field goals on five attempts, including a 24-yard game winner against his former team, the Chicago Bears.

Power of the moment: Gould banged home five field goals, accounting for all 15 of the 49ers' points. In his 83rd game at Soldier Field, it was his first tilt in Chicago with five made field goals, per CBS.

» Vote for Gould for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 13

