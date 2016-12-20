Rodgers leads Castrol Clutch Week 15 nominees

Clutch Performers

Published: Dec 20, 2016

The Tennessee Titans' Ryan Succop, Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger, Houston Texans' Lamar Miller, Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and the Oakland Raiders' Sebastian Janikowski each had the strength to come through during a key moment and contribute to wins during Week 15.

Thanks to those strong performances, each player is up for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week honors. This is a deeper look at the significance of those conquests.

Ryan Succop, Tennessee Titans

Strong stats to consider:
» Succop, who was originally drafted by the Chiefs with the final pick in 2009, became the first kicker in NFL history to defeat his former team by kicking a game-winning come-from-behind field goal of 50 yards or more.
» Succop said the longest field goal he made in pregame was a 49-yarder. He didn't believe he could make a 50 as cold as it was.

Power of the moment: In the final seconds, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid attempted to "ice" Succop. Instead, he gave Succop a second chance, and he didn't disappoint the Titans.

» Vote for Succop for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 15

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

Strong stats to consider:
» Big Ben is 13-1 in his last 14 games in December. His only loss in that time span was Week 16 last season to the Baltimore Ravens.
» The Steelers have won seven of their last eight games against the Bengals.

Power of the moment: Roethlisberger threw his lone TD of the game to Eli Rogers to complete the comeback win. That win puts the Steelers on top of the AFC North, just one game ahead of the Ravens. They play each other in Pittsburgh this weekend.

» Vote for Roethlisberger for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 15

Lamar Miller, Houston Texans

Strong stats to consider:
» Miller has played through injuries and has been a workhorse for the Texans all season. Despite the number of touches, it's hard to believe that Sunday marked the first time he's had consecutive games with a rushing touchdown.
» The Texans were down 13-0 in the second quarter when they benched Brock Osweiler in favor of Tom Savage. The Texans' offense scored 19 points and converted zero first downs with Savage at the helm versus Osweiler, who helped score zero points and converted just three first downs during his five drives.

Power of the moment: He may not have the numbers to show it, but Miller has been grinding out a consistent performance for the Texans all year. He helped complete the comeback win by punching in his 1-yard TD.

» Vote for Miller for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 15

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Strong stats to consider:
» The Packers and Bears have played each other 194 times since 1921. With the Packers win on Sunday, the series is now tied 94-94-6, including a 1-1 record in the playoffs.
» Against the Bears, Rodgers is 14-4, averages 245.4 passing yards per game, has thrown 38 TDs, 9 INTs and has a passer rating of 105.7.

Power of the moment: Rodgers has made some absurd throws throughout his career. This was no different. His 60-yard bomb to Jordy Nelson was perfectly placed. He also got his team to the line to spike the ball to stop the clock to set up the game-winning field goal.

» Vote for Rodgers for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 15

Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland Raiders

Strong stats to consider:
» Raiders' penalties have become normal, but that was changed in a close game against the Chargers. Oakland committed a season-low two penalties on Sunday. That's the fewest penalties by Oakland in a game since Week 17 in 2013.
» The Raiders are 7-1 this season when playing outside of Oakland.

Power of the moment: With less than three minutes remaining, Janikowski nailed a 44-yard field goal to lift the Raiders over the Chargers. The Raiders clinched their first playoff berth since 2002.

» Vote for Janikowski for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 15

