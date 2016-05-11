Rishard Matthews: Marcus Mariota is a great leader

Matthews, who signed a three-year, $15 million contract to go to Tennessee after a breakout contract year in Miami, is betting on the same potential we saw out of Mariota last year. But he's also betting on Mariota's ability to lead a unit that now has -- surprisingly -- a decent cadre of playmakers on offense. The Titans now have two reliable tight ends, three first- or second-round picks at wide receiver and two name-brand wide receivers acquired via free agency over the last two seasons (Harry Douglas and Matthews). DeMarco Murray is a bonus at this point, but could bring some added pop to the running game alongside Derrick Henry and Bishop Sankey.