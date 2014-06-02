Richard Sherman, Luke Kuechly among indispensable defenders

The Jets' offense was offensive last season. While it should be better with Chris Johnson and Eric Decker in the fold, Rex Ryan's team relies on its defense. Gang Green was solid in that area last year, ranking third against the rush and sparking a surprising 8-8 campaign. This was due in no small part to Wilkerson, who blossomed into a star in his third NFL season. Sure, the 2011 first-rounder racked up 10.5 sacks, but he also established himself as a great run stuffer, versatile player and true leader.