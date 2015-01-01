RGIII, Jay Cutler among guys who could use a change of scenery

I wrote, when Wallace originally signed with Miami, that it was a bad move. When an organization as classy and intelligent as Pittsburgh allows a young talent to walk, that's a red flag. Well, Miami gave Wallace a boatload of money, and two seasons later, it hasn't panned out. Wallace has had issues catching the ball and being a reliable teammate. Did he ask out of the season finale or was he benched? Either way, it's a clear sign Wallace isn't a team player and isn't living up to his $60 million deal. He's a divisive force on a team that needs leadership. Ryan Tannehill look a step forward this season. He doesn't need a malcontent and underachiever dragging him down in a pivotal 2015 season for the Dolphins.