RB Index, Week 17: Cowboys, Packers lead NFL's top five rushing duos this season

Both Jones and Dillon are used as versatile weapons in the run and pass games in 2022; the Packers are one of two teams (joining Dallas) with multiple running backs with 900-plus scrimmage yards this season. Jones, who leads the team in scrimmage yards (1,335), rush yards (962) and receptions (54), continues to be an explosive playmaker between the tackles and in space as a mismatch against linebackers on the second level. Dillon, who has 902 scrimmage yards and a team-high six rush TDs, is still that punishing runner that constantly wears down defenses, especially late in the year. With the back-to-back reigning MVP (Aaron Rodgers) still posing a threat to opponents under center despite a down year statistically, Green Bay running backs have taken advantage of light boxes in 2022, racking up a league-high 912 rush yards against them, per Next Gen Stats. Things are clicking at the right time for the Packers, and having a dynamic backfield duo has been essential to their late-season success.