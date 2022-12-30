NFL Week 17 bold predictions: DROY candidates Sauce Gardner, Tariq Woolen each record INT

Von Miller terrorized Joe Burrow while playing for the Rams in Super Bowl LVI, and it was that kind of performance that led Buffalo to sign the future Hall of Fame pass rusher. But with no Miller -- who is out for the year with an ACL tear yet unbelievably still leads the Bills in sacks (8.0) despite his last appearance being on Thanksgiving Day -- this week, the Bills get no pressure on Burrow, and he takes advantage. The third-year passer picks apart Buffalo's secondary to the tune of 300 yards, three touchdowns and 30 points in a statement win.