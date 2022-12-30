Bold Predictions

NFL Week 17 bold predictions: DROY candidates Sauce Gardner, Tariq Woolen each record INT

Published: Dec 30, 2022 at 08:38 AM

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 17 schedule).

David Carr

There's a lot on the line for the Jets and Seahawks in Sunday's matchup, with both teams still in playoff contention. Cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and Tariq Woolen are also looking to bolster their Defensive Rookie of the Year résumés -- and that's exactly what happens when each defender records a pick.  

Maurice Jones-Drew

The countdown for Justin Jefferson to break Calvin Johnson's single-season NFL receiving yards record is on -- the third-year Viking needs 209 more yards to etch himself in the record books. It only takes one of the two remaining regular-season games to get it done. Jefferson breaks Johnson's record with a huge performance Sunday in enemy territory, mooning the crowd on his way out.

Marc Ross

Von Miller terrorized Joe Burrow while playing for the Rams in Super Bowl LVI, and it was that kind of performance that led Buffalo to sign the future Hall of Fame pass rusher. But with no Miller -- who is out for the year with an ACL tear yet unbelievably still leads the Bills in sacks (8.0) despite his last appearance being on Thanksgiving Day -- this week, the Bills get no pressure on Burrow, and he takes advantage. The third-year passer picks apart Buffalo's secondary to the tune of 300 yards, three touchdowns and 30 points in a statement win.

DeAngelo Hall

We've all been waiting for the Green Bay Packers to catch fire, and they finally have, winning three straight. In a big showdown with the rival Vikings at Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers returns to his MVP form of yesteryear and records his first 300-yard passing game of the season in a win that keeps Green Bay's playoff hopes alive.

