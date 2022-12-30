Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson among those who could set new single-season records

As for Jefferson, he has a very realistic shot of moving Megatron to the side. Johnson tallied 1,964 yards in 2012 and Jefferson has 1,756 so far in 2022. Needing 209 yards to break Johnson's record, Jefferson needs to average 104.5 yards in each of his last two games. He's already done that 10 times this season and in each of his last three games. He's also surpassed 209 yards once this campaign, so Jefferson breaking Johnson's mark on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers isn't out of the question. And neither is Jefferson becoming the first wide receiver to hit 2,000 yards, as he's 244 away.