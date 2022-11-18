Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson, Justin Fields among stars on pace to set single-season records

Heading into Sunday's road game against the Atlanta Falcons, Fields is on track for 1,273 rushing yards, which would break Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's quarterback standard of 1,206 yards, set in 2019. Fields has rushed for 749 yards so far this season with 325 yards over his last two games, which is the most in a two-game span for a quarterback in the Super Bowl era. If the Second City standout keeps it up, he could break Bobby Douglass' 1972 Bears QB record of 968 yards, join Jackson and Michael Vick as the only quarterbacks with 1,000-yard seasons and finally sprint by Jackson's single-season mark.

Jefferson is on a record-setting pace that would see him become the first player with 2,000 yards receiving. With 1,060 yards so far, Jefferson is leading the NFL with 117.8 yards per game. Should he continue at his torrid rate, Jefferson would end up with 2,002 yards receiving. That would break Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson's 2012 standard of 1,964 yards.

Perhaps the most distinguished record in reach could be that of Peyton Manning's single-season mark of 5,477 yards passing established in 2013 with the Denver Broncos.