Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson, Justin Fields among stars on pace to set single-season records

Published: Nov 17, 2022 at 09:47 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Accentuated by an electric 61-yard run to paydirt, Chicago Bears second-season sensation Justin Fields made history against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9.

Fields' fleet feet carried him to a quarterback-record 178 rushing yards then, and if he doesn't slow down he's likely to be a record-breaker yet again this season.

Fields is one of a collection of star players currently on pace to break single-season NFL records in 2022, according to NFL Research. Fields and fellow quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Austin Ekeler could each be record-breakers by season's end.

PlayerRecord they're chasingOn pace forCurrent record holder
Patrick MahomesSingle-season pass yards5,545Peyton Manning (5,477)
Justin JeffersonSingle-season receiving yards2,002Calvin Johnson (1,964)
Justin FieldsSingle-season QB rush yards1,273Lamar Jackson (1,206)
Josh AllenSingle-season total offensive yards6,061Drew Brees (5,562)
Travis KelceSingle-season TE receptions119Zach Ertz (116)
Justin HerbertSingle-season pass attempts729Matthew Stafford (727)
Austin EkelerSingle-season RB receptions126Christian McCaffrey (116)

Heading into Sunday's road game against the Atlanta Falcons, Fields is on track for 1,273 rushing yards, which would break Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's quarterback standard of 1,206 yards, set in 2019. Fields has rushed for 749 yards so far this season with 325 yards over his last two games, which is the most in a two-game span for a quarterback in the Super Bowl era. If the Second City standout keeps it up, he could break Bobby Douglass' 1972 Bears QB record of 968 yards, join Jackson and Michael Vick as the only quarterbacks with 1,000-yard seasons and finally sprint by Jackson's single-season mark.

Jefferson is on a record-setting pace that would see him become the first player with 2,000 yards receiving. With 1,060 yards so far, Jefferson is leading the NFL with 117.8 yards per game. Should he continue at his torrid rate, Jefferson would end up with 2,002 yards receiving. That would break Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson's 2012 standard of 1,964 yards.

Perhaps the most distinguished record in reach could be that of Peyton Manning's single-season mark of 5,477 yards passing established in 2013 with the Denver Broncos.

Mahomes, leading the league with 2,936 yards so far, is on pace to throw for 5,545 yards as he heads into Sunday night's showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes, who's thrown for more than 300 yards in four straight games, is one of four players in the Chiefs-Chargers matchups with realistic hopes of breaking records.

Mahomes' top target, Travis Kelce, has 63 receptions so far, which has him on pace for 119 for the year – three more than Zach Ertz' tight end record of 116 in 2018 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Herbert, who's attempted 386 passes so far, is on pace to throw 729 passes, which would eclipse Matthew Stafford's record of 727 attempts set in 2021 with the Detroit Lions.

Many of Herbert's passes have been caught by Ekeler. Ekeler has 67 receptions on Sunday, which puts him on pace for 126. That many would place him at 10 more than Christian McCaffrey (116) had in 2019 with the Carolina Panthers, which stands as the most catches in a season by a running back.

Buffalo's Allen continues to shine through the air and on the ground. He's on pace for 6,061 total offensive yards, which would shatter Drew Brees' 2011 mark with the Saints of 5,562 yards. Allen currently had 3,209 offensive yards.

Can they keep up the pace on Sunday?

