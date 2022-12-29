Around the NFL

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (hand) active, RB Tony Pollard (thigh) inactive vs. Titans

Published: Dec 29, 2022 at 06:50 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

There's a galaxy of star players who will not be playing on Thursday night, but the Dallas Cowboys will have their 2023 Pro Bowl linebacker on the field against the Tennessee Titans.

Linebacker Micah Parsons is officially active for the Cowboys' Week 17 versus the Titans. Parsons was questionable due to a hand injury.

Parsons was not listed on the injury report on Monday. However, the next day he was added as a limited participant for Tuesday and Wednesday's sessions.

As expected however, Dallas will be without Pro Bowler Tony Pollard, who is battling a thigh injury and inactive. This season, the Cowboys running back ranks in the top 10 with 988 rushing yards and 1,359 scrimmage yards.

Parsons being active is good news for the Cowboys, as they're already shorthanded for the second straight game as veteran linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is out due to a neck injury.

Parsons has 13 sacks and 24 QB hits this season, ranking in the top five in sacks.

The Cowboys (11-4) and Titans (7-8) kick off Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

