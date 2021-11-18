RB Index, Week 11: Vintage Panthers boast NFL's scariest rushing attack

One way Carolina may be able to keep McCaffrey fresh and productive is by continuing to involve Chuba Hubbard. The rookie did an adequate job during McCaffrey's five-game absence and should serve as a quality spell back down the stretch.

The addition of Newton, who'll likely start Sunday vs. Washington, makes McCaffrey evenmore dangerous because defenses will have trouble keying both players even with a loaded box. The former MVP -- one of the greatest dual-threat QBs in NFL history -- should provide an added dimension to the Panthers' offense overall, but especially in the red zone. Last week, Newton took three of his eight total snaps in the red zone, resulting in a pair of touchdowns (one rush and one pass) on the team's first two drives.

And then let's not forget about receiver D.J. Moore, who's a terror as a ball-carrier. Of the fourth-year pro's 701 receiving yards this season, 39 percent (274 yards) came after the catch. It's no wonder then that the Panthers are constantly looking for creative ways to get the ball in his hands -- even out of the backfield (Moore has the fourth-most carries among receivers this season).