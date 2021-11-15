Around the NFL

Mike McCarthy handed out bottles of 'Monkey Butt' to motivate Cowboys ahead of Falcons game

Published: Nov 15, 2021 at 03:08 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys were forced to pick up the pieces after a surprise loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 9.

Well, maybe they weren't picking up pieces. Perhaps they were, um, medicating.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy likes to place themes on weeks he deems important to the team's journey. Last year, he turned to smashing watermelons to get his squad motivated before beating the Vikings. Last week, after being dominated by the Broncos in a 30-16 game that wasn't as close as the final indicated, he turned to a soothing powder to alleviate the sting of a blowout loss.

"This past week coming off that ugly performance against Denver, McCarthy dubbed it R.A.W., meaning Red-Ass Week," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero detailed on Monday's NFL NOW. "In other words, get mad. Take it personally, and then get on the field and take it out on the Falcons.

"To reinforce that message, McCarthy actually had staff going around the locker room and handing out 'Monkey Butt' [Anti Monkey Butt]. What is 'Monkey Butt'? I'm glad you asked. It is an anti-chafing powder. It's got a variety of different uses. For instance if you're sore from, I don't know, getting your butt kicked like they did last week? Well, get yourself some 'Monkey Butt'.

"The Cowboys players got a kick of out that. They certainly got the message, went out there and did their thing yesterday against the Falcons."

Any football player who's been through a handful of hot, sweaty training camp two-a-days will likely slam the pulpit when proclaiming the benefits of an anti-chafing powder. Personally, I always preferred the preventative and healing power of Gold Bond's signature powder. The quirky-titled Monkey Butt did the job for the Cowboys, who heard McCarthy's message loud and clear, and responded by decimating Atlanta, 43-3.

Perhaps the Cowboys can ship their unused bottles of Monkey Butt to the Falcons. Dallas won't be needing it after the team's Week 10 win, and if the Cowboys can sustain this type of play into December, they might not have to turn to anti-chafing powder until next summer.

Related Content

news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt has little, if any, structural damage to injured hip, knee

The MRI on T.J. Watt's hip and knee injuries provided positive news for the Steelers pass rusher. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on NFL NOW that there is little if any structural damage to Watt's hip and knee, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to resume starting role vs. Jets in Week 11

Miami plans to re-insert Tua Tagovailoa into the starting lineup for its Week 11 game against the Jets.
news

Rams optimistic Von Miller (ankle) will play Monday night vs. 49ers

The Rams could receive a big boost on defense for Monday night's game against the 49ers with Von Miller expected to make his L.A. debut after missing Week 9.
news

Washington DE Chase Young out for rest of season with torn ACL

The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year will not finish out his sophomore season. Washington coach Ron Rivera said Monday defensive end ﻿Chase Young﻿ will miss the remainder of the year due to a leg injury suffered in Sunday's win.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule says Cam Newton will see majority of first-team reps, QB could start Week 11

Cam Newton made a booming impact Sunday in his first game back with the Panthers. Head coach Matt Rhule revealed Monday the team is preparing as if Newton will resume QB1 duties as soon as Week 11.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Nov. 15

Baker Mayfield missed the end of Sunday's blowout loss in Foxborough, but the Browns quarterback likely won't be out of action much longer.
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones suffered mild MCL sprain vs. Seahawks, expected to miss 1-2 weeks

Green Bay will be without Aaron Jones for its next game but, based on the results of Monday's MRI, the team could welcome the star RB back sooner than initially feared.
news

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater explains poor tackle attempt on Darius Slay's TD return

Teddy Bridgewater's effort on Darius Slay's touchdown return Sunday raised more than a few eyebrows. The Broncos QB explained his actions after the game.
news

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers finally scores first TD of NFL career in win over Browns

The streak is finally over. ﻿Jakobi Meyers﻿ caught the first touchdown of his three-year career Sunday in Foxborough. He entered Week 10 with 1,522 career receiving yards, the most by any player with zero TD catches in NFL history.
news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf to be evaluated for likely fine, not suspension, following Week 10 ejection

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf could receive a fine after getting ejected late in Sunday's loss to the Packers.
news

Russell Wilson says surgically-repaired finger 'felt fine,' cites 'two bad plays' as keys to loss vs. Packers

On a night in which another of Russell Wilson's standout streaks was broken, the Seahawks QB cited a couple bad plays -- and not his surgically-repaired finger -- as the catalyst for Seattle's Week 10 loss to the Packers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW