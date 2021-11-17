Around the NFL

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 17

Published: Nov 17, 2021 at 10:22 AM
The Philadelphia Eagles activated the 21-day practice window for running back Miles Sanders.

Sanders remains on IR after suffering an ankle injury in Week 7.

Opening the practice window would allow Sanders to return this week if healthy. Coach Nick Sirianni said there's a chance Sanders will be available for Sunday's game against the Saints.

With Sanders on the shelf the past three games, the Eagles running game has surged behind Jordan Howard and Boston Scott. The Eagles lead the NFL with 208.7 rushing yards per game since Week 8.

The possibility of getting the dynamic Sanders back would only boost Philly's run game. Sanders generated 300 yards rushing on 63 attempts (4.8 yards per carry) in seven games played in 2021.

In Week 11, the Eagles will take on New Orleans and its top-ranked run defense.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts made his first career start in Week 14, 2020 against the Saints, an Eagles' 24-21 win in which both Hurts (106 rush yards) and Sanders (115 rush yards, 2 TD runs) surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark. In their last 63 games since Week 12, 2017, the Saints have only allowed 100-plus rush yards in a game to two players (Hurts and Sanders).

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) will be considered a game-time decision for Thursday night against New England, coach Arthur Smith told reporters.
  • The Minnesota Vikings activated safety Harrison Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list and designated cornerback Patrick Peterson to return to practice.
  • Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said left tackle Tyron Smith will be limited in practice Wednesday, with his involvement moving forward depending on how his ankle responds. Smith has missed the past two games.
  • Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said quarterback Jared Goff (oblique) will not practice Wednesday and Lions coach Dan Campbell tells reporters that QB Jared Goff (oblique) won't practice Wednesday and backup Tim Boyle﻿, who's on injured reserve but was designated to return to practice last week, will get the first-team reps.
  • Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray participated in the open portion of Wednesday's practice. Murray, who's missed the past two games, was limited last Friday after not participating earlier in the week.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars designated offensive lineman Brandon Linder and tight end James O'Shaughnessy to return to practice.
  • The Washington Football Team designated cornerback Darryl Roberts (quad) to return from injured reserve.
  • The New York Giants designated tackle Andrew Thomas (foot/ankle) to return from IR.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers designated long snapper Zach Triner to return to practice.
  • New York Jets coach Robert Saleh confirmed quarterback Joe Flacco will start Sunday versus the Dolphins. Rookie Zach Wilson (knee) will be limited in practice Wednesday.
  • Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said ﻿Quenton Nelson﻿ (ankle/toe) and Darius Leonard (ankle) won't practice Wednesday and he'll evaluate their status as the week goes on.
  • Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday and remains day to day and defensive tackle ﻿Star Lotulelei﻿ remains on the reserve/COVID list.

Roster moves

  • The Arizona Cardinals signed running back ﻿Tavien Feaster﻿ to the practice squad.
  • The Baltimore Ravens signed nose tackle ﻿Isaiah Mack﻿ to the practice squad.

