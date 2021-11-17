NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 17

The Philadelphia Eagles activated the 21-day practice window for running back Miles Sanders.

Sanders remains on IR after suffering an ankle injury in Week 7.

Opening the practice window would allow Sanders to return this week if healthy. Coach Nick Sirianni said there's a chance Sanders will be available for Sunday's game against the Saints.

With Sanders on the shelf the past three games, the Eagles running game has surged behind Jordan Howard and Boston Scott. The Eagles lead the NFL with 208.7 rushing yards per game since Week 8.

The possibility of getting the dynamic Sanders back would only boost Philly's run game. Sanders generated 300 yards rushing on 63 attempts (4.8 yards per carry) in seven games played in 2021.

In Week 11, the Eagles will take on New Orleans and its top-ranked run defense.