Ranking winless teams: Who rebounds? Who's toast?

My pick to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LV is currently closer to choosing first in next year's draft than it is to competing for the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy. Making the Vikings' 0-3 hole even deeper is the fact that the Packers and Bears have started off 3-0. Minnesota's offense showed signs of life Sunday after floundering in the season's first two games, with Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson posting career-best efforts -- in fact, the loss to the Titans marked the first time a team has ever had a receiver and running back each post 175-plus yards in the same game. The problem remains a defense that has allowed consecutive 100-yard rushing performances by Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry. Minnesota has also had trouble stopping opposing QBs, thanks to injuries up front and an ailing, inexperienced secondary. The team has a chance to start inching its way back into playoff contention in the near future, with winless Houston (Week 4) and Atlanta (Week 6) on the schedule ahead of a much-needed Week 7 bye -- barring any schedule changes after players for the Vikings' most recent opponents, the Titans, tested positive for COVID-19.