Vikings to return to facility Thursday after zero positive COVID-19 tests

After being forced out of their facility due to concerns related to positive COVID-19 tests among their most recent opponent, the Minnesota Vikings will return to work before the end of the week.

The Vikings will be back in their facility Thursday, according to Eric Sugarman, the team's VP of sports medicine and head athletic trainer.

"We will return to the facility tomorrow as a team and we will return with very enhanced protocols," Sugarman said in a statement released by the team.

Minnesota was one of two teams that were forced to shut down their facilities following a rash of positive COVID-19 tests. The Vikings' most recent opponent, the Tennessee Titans, had three players and five personnel members test positive for COVID-19 Tuesday. An additional Titans player tested positive Wednesday, producing concerns about the safety of operations within both clubs and resulting in the postponement of Tennessee's Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.