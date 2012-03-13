Randy Moss is a perfect fit with Jim Harbaugh's Niners

No, Smith is notTom Brady. That doesn't mean Moss can't fit in. If he has a problem with Smith, then the 49ers will ditch Moss. The organization is far more aligned with Smith than Moss. Keep in mind, San Francisco was a play or two away from the Super Bowl without Moss. He knows this. He also knows that he has napalmed a lot of bridges in the NFL and a lot of teams won't want him in their locker room.