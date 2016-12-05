Raiders or Pats for No. 1 seed? Lions or Packers in NFC North?

No, I'm not gonna get all hot-and-bothered about Cam not wearing a tie. His play, on the other hand, has been dreadful. Have you watched the reigning MVP this season? His completion percentage (54.7), yards per attempt (7.0), touchdown-to-interception ratio (14:8) and passer rating (80.6) are all way down from last season (59.8, 7.8, 35:10, 99.4). I thought, with Kelvin Benjamin back in the fold, we were supposed to get SuperCam Plus ... Not so much. In Sunday night's 33-point loss at Seattle, Newton connected on just 14 of his 32 pass attempts, finishing with a completion percentage below 50 for the third straight week.