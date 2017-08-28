Preseason Week 3 winners and losers: Youth driving NFC

The third week of the preseason: Coaches used to treat the third week of the preseason as a "dress rehearsal" for the real thing, game-planning and playing starters into the third quarter. As my "Around the NFL Podcast" comrade Marc Sessler pointed out this weekend, that practice has gone the way of the Bud Bowl. A few teams, such as Detroit, Tennessee and Seattle, played starters into the second half of games, but more teams were quick to pull their starters -- if they even played them at all.