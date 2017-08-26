Roundup: Jets' Leonard Williams injures wrist

The Jets' defense lost one of its most important members early Saturday night against the Giants, but fortunately for Gang Green, it isn't serious.

Jets defensive end Leonard Williams left the game vs. the Giants with a wrist injury and did not return, the team announced via Twitter. Coach Todd Bowles told reporters after the game that Williams was simply sore and will be fine.

It was a solid night for Williams' teammate and fellow defensive end, Sheldon Richardson, who notched a sack and a pressure that resulted in an interception early in the Jets' 32-31 loss to the Giants. New York will need both Williams and Richardson if it has any plans to pressure opposing quarterbacks in 2017.

Quarterback Bryce Petty left the game with a left knee injury during the fourth quarter. He will undergo an MRI on Sunday, Bowles said.

Other injury news we're tracking on Saturday:

1. Tyrod Taylor was diagnosed with a concussion after slamming his head on the ground while being sacked early in Buffalo's game against Baltimore.

2. Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (groin), defensive end Zach Kerr (knee) and quarterback Paxton Lynch (right shoulder, throwing arm) did not return to the game against the Packers .

3. Patriots receiver Julian Edelman suffered a torn ACL in New England's win over Detroit on Friday, the team confirmed Saturday.

4. Chiefs running back Spencer Ware suffered LCL and PCL damage in Kansas City's game against the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

5. Bills defensive end Max Valles was escorted off the field after getting shaken up, according to Chris Brown of the team's official site.

6. Browns fullback Dan Vitale did not return with an ankle injury, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

7. Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (groin) did not return vs. the Steelers, the team announced.

8. Buccaneers receiver Adam Humphries (hip) did not return for the remainder of the game, per the game's broadcast.

9. Rams right end Temarrick Hemingway was carted off the field with an apparent injury. He did not return.

10. Giants safety Eli Apple (ankle) did not return for the remainder of the game, the team announced. Running back Shaun Draughn (concussion, neck) also did not return for the rest of the game.

11. Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens was helped off the field by the training staff during Dallas' game against the Oakland Raiders with a knee injury and did not return, per the team's official site. The team fears he suffered a season-ending knee injury as they await an MRI, Rapoport reported.

Offensive lineman Chaz Green also walked off with the training staff with an ankle injury and did not return.