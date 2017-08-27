What we learned: Glennon, Trubisky shine in win

The Chicago Bears will head home feeling more satisfied with their quarterback room than they have been in months. In a 19-7 win over the Titans, both Mike Glennon and Mitch Trubisky shined. Here's what we learned...

1. This was the Mike Glennon comeback game John Fox was waiting for. The Bears' presumptive starter rebounded from weeks of dodging the Mitchell Trubisky hype train to go 11-of-18 for 134 yards and a touchdown. Glennon did the little things well, like a crisp out route to Kendall Wright for a first down early in the first quarter. But he also made the above-and-beyond throws, like a 28-yard completion to Cameron Meredith. Glennon was facing pressure in the pocket and Meredith was draped by Titans corner Adoree' Jackson. This was the most realistic game-planned set of plays run by Glennon this year. His first series resulted in a 15-play, 96-yard touchdown drive that lasted nearly eight minutes. Tennessee did Chicago a favor by bringing the heat, and Glennon handled it well.

1a. Speaking of Meredith, one can only hope he makes a full recovery. After a pair of nice grabs, Meredith sustained a torn ACL on a brutal confluence of hits. Fox did not show the replay (which was gruesome) out of respect for Meredith, who was immediately placed in an air cast and wheeled off the field. The broadcast team reported the ACL injury before the end of the game, which signifies just how severe it might be. As NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport mentioned on Sunday, there could very well be additional damage. We'll have more updates as information becomes available.

2. Speaking of Trubisky, he did not let up either. A beautiful, 45-yard touchdown pass to a motoring Tanner Gentry punctuated a strong, 10-of-15 outing for 128 yards and a touchdown. Colleague Marc Sessler said on Twitter that it would be impossible to keep Trubisky from starting by Week 2 -- and while the Bears seem intent on allowing Glennon to keep this role, Trubisky is not making it easy. Glennon's strong Sunday performance was the best possible scenario for the Bears, who want Trubisky to really earn the job and snatch it away from a professional-grade starter.

3. Mike Mularkey was disgusted by a first-half performance that yielded zero points, telling the broadcast team that he was unhappy with the offense, defense and special teams (the Titans had a blocked punt in the first half). The result? Titans' starters in until the fourth quarter. It wasn't until a 3-yard Derrick Henry touchdown catch that Mularkey pulled them out. After Henry's touchdown, tackle Taylor Lewan took off his helmet and head-butted it -- a gesture caught in slow motion and re-aired on television. It's clear the score was a weight off their backs after a not-so-good afternoon.

4. Marcus Mariota struggled in particular. I noted after one of his earlier performances this preseason that Mariota seemed sturdier and perhaps more accurate. That was not the case Sunday. I counted at least a half dozen overthrows; moderate-to-high-risk attempts that were skied over the intended targets. Analyst Charles Davis said it was Mariota not "finishing the throw." To me, that was almost visible in real time. Mariota was, at times, like a little league pitcher learning to follow through again. Of course, Mariota also dazzled on Sunday and made throws that only a small percentage of the NFL can make. Mularkey will take the good with the bad.

5. A rough but also encouraging day for Titans rookie corner Jackson. Jackson was picked on all afternoon, though mostly due to his inexperience. I thought Jackson was never really out of position, but the victim of a great catch by Meredith and maybe some youthful aggression.