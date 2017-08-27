Injuries: Cameron Meredith believed to have torn ACL

The Chicago Bears' top wide receiver suffered what appears to be a serious knee injury on Sunday.

Cameron Meredith was carted off the field with his left leg in an air cast after taking a low hit to his knee in the first quarter of Chicago's preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. He did not return to the game.

Pam Oliver reported on the Fox Sports broadcast that Meredith is believed to have torn his ACL. Rapoport adds that the receiver likely suffered additional damage as well.

It's a devastating blow for Meredith, who had just made an outstanding 28-yard diving grab during a scoring drive led by Mike Glennon.

Chicago's leading receiver from last season, Meredith was slated for an uptick in production, thanks to the departure of Alshon Jeffery. If Meredith is out for an extended period of time, there will be increased pressure on third-year wideout Kevin White to finally break out after two injury-saddled seasons and fill his void.

Behind White in the Bears' receiving corps are Kendall Wright, Victor Cruz, Markus Wheaton, Josh Bellamy and Deonte Thompson.

We fall down, but we get up! Minor setback for the MAJOR comeback! #GodGotMe â Cam Meredith (@Cam_I_Am81) August 27, 2017

In other Bears injury news, starting cornerback Prince Amukamara did not return with an ankle injury. Pass rusher Leonard Floyd did not return with a foot injury. Long snapper Patrick Scales went out with a knee injury. The team also announced linebacker Dan Skuta suffered a concussion during the game.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring on Sunday:

1. Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (concussion) will do some individual work and start the "return to play" process during Monday's practice, the team announced.

2. Redskins defensive lineman Phil Taylor suffered a quad injury and will not return to the game against the Bengals, the team announced.

3. Bengals running back Jeremy Hill will not return to the game because of an ankle injury.