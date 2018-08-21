Preseason Week 2: Winners/losers for each AFC team

General manager Mike Maccagnan made it clear in comments to WFAN Monday that he wants Sam Darnold to start Week 1 and that Teddy Bridgewater is very available in a trade. Darnold is taking the first-team reps and should start the crucial third preseason game. Add it all up and this preseason has been a best-case scenario for the Jets' quarterback situation. How often can you say that? ... Bilal Powell looks likely to start Week 1 over Isaiah Crowell, possibly because he's a more complete back. ... Nathan Shepherd is transitioning from one of the draft's best stories out of Fort Hays State to one of camp's best stories, now in line for starter snaps at defensive tackle.