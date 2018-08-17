Patriots rookie OL Isaiah Wynn suffers torn Achilles

A relatively insignificant preseason outing has leveled the Patriots with a rough-and-tumble setback on the injury front.

First-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn is likely out for the year after tearing his Achilles tendon in Thursday's 37-20 win over the Eagles, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The 23rd overall pick was carted off the field against Philly after taking snaps at right tackle for New England. Initially believed to be a tweaked ankle, Wynn has instead suffered one of pro football's most devastating injuries.

The rookie out of Georgia was seen by most beat reporters as a swing-tackle prospect not schedueld to start out of the gate with Trent Brown at the bookend slot across from Marcus Cannon on the right side.

Still, tackle depth can make or break a team and losing Wynn in the middle of an exhibition game is the polar opposite of what the Patriots were hoping to pull from their largely starter-free Super Bowl "rematch" against the Eagles.

New England will now look for veteran, free-agent help at a position nearly impossible to fill in mid-August.