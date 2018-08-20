Josh Allen to start Buffalo Bills' third preseason game

Josh Allen is one step closer to being named the Buffalo Bills' Week 1 starter.

The team announced on Monday that the rookie quarterback will start Buffalo's all-important third preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

This will be Allen's first start as a pro. The strong-armed rookie was the third quarterback to play in Buffalo's first preseason game and the second to play in last week's contest.

The news comes days after quarterback AJ McCarron injured his shoulder during Buffalo's exhibition against Cleveland. McCarron was pulled for Allen just four series into Friday's game after suffering what was reportedly a fractured collarbone.

However, further tests revealed that McCarron did not suffer a hairline fracture, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport clarified Monday. The fifth-year quarterback is day-to-day and is expected to return to practice when the soreness in his shoulder goes away.

With McCarron shelved for the time being, Allen worked primarily with the starters for the first time on Monday.

Through two preseason games, Allen has completed 18 of 32 passes (56.3 comp. pct.) for 176 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 47 yards on six scampers.

After showing marked improvement against the Browns and in light of McCarron's setback, Allen is now in prime position to secure the starting gig in Buffalo. All it will take is a positive performance in a half-plus of work against Cincy on Sunday.

Leading up to the draft, Allen was dubbed the least NFL-ready of the five first-round quarterbacks, due to his troubles with inaccuracy and his poor showings against Power Five competition while at Wyoming. Now, he's one solid week away from being the first rookie from the Class of 2018 to start a regular-season game. Go figure.