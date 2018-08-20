Bills rookie QB Josh Allen to work with starters Monday

With Buffalo Bills quarterback AJ McCarron shelved with a fractured collarbone, Nathan Peterman worked with the first-team offense Sunday.

On Monday, rookie quarterback Josh Allen has his turn.

"Josh Allen will be working with the first-team offense and Nate Peterman will be with the second unit at practice," coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday morning. "We're staying with our QB rotation."

McCarron suffered his injury in Friday night's game against the Cleveland Browns and is currently undergoing further evaluation.

Allen entered the game in the second quarter through the Bills' first series coming out halftime, completing 9 of 13 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown for a 104.6 passer rating. Peterman took over from Allen at the 9:22 mark of the third quarter and closed out the game, completing 8 of 10 passes for 113 yards with a 147.1 passer rating.

Look for the Bills to continue rotating the practice repetitions in the coming days between Allen and Peterman before determining a starter for Sunday's preseason home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at New Era Field.

"We're just with the rotation at this point," McDermott said. "We'll make that decision. After today, we'll start to move into a little bit of a blend of [this being] a normal week as we prepare. Our players can get acclimated to the routine of a normal, regular season week."