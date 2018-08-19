Bills' AJ McCarron needs further testing on collarbone

The diagnosis for AJ McCarron after being examined Saturday? He needs further testing.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback suffered a hairline fracture in his collarbone Friday night against the Cleveland Browns. Coach Sean McDermott told reporters Sunday that McCarron will be evaluated again.

McCarron is still projected to miss several weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. Either rookie Josh Allen or Nathan Peterman are expected to start for the Bills in their season opener at Baltimore.

McCarron had long awaited an opportunity to earn a starting job after serving as a backup the past four years in Cincinnati. He started this past Friday and played four series, failing to lead Buffalo to a single first down.

McDermott said defensive tackle Kyle Williams is "week-to-week" with a knee injury. The 35-year-old veteran also went down against the Browns on Friday. An MRI revealed he did not injure his ACL.