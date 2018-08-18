AJ McCarron suffers hairline fracture in collarbone

Buffalo Bills quarterback AJ McCarron suffered a hairline fracture in his collarbone during Friday night's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero report.

Per Rapoport and Pelissero, McCarron is slated to miss several weeks, but no exact timeline has been set for the signal-caller's recovery. He'll undergo further tests on Saturday.

McCarron started the game and played four series, all of which were three-and-outs, before exiting for rookie gunslinger Josh Allen. He completed 3 of 6 passes for 12 yards with a 56.3 passer rating.

The injury to McCarron alters the quarterback landscape in Buffalo. The fifth-year veteran has been battling for the starting position with the rookie Allen and second-year player Nathan Peterman. McCarron and Peterman split most of the first-team reps during training camp with Allen playing with the third string.

In the preseason opener against Carolina, the Bills' quarterback order went Peterman, McCarron, Allen. But on Friday night, Buffalo switched it up, starting McCarron before bringing on Allen and then Peterman in the second half.

With McCarron likely sidelined for a bit, the Bills will have to decide whether Allen or Peterman will start the all-important third preseason game. The Week 1 starting gig is still up for grabs, though Allen is gaining ground.