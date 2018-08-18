Injuries: Bills' Kyle Williams believed to have intact ACL

The Buffalo Bills await final test results on Kyle Williams' knee injury, but the initial word is somewhat optimistic.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the early indication is Williams' ACL was spared in the injury. If an MRI confirms the initial diagnosis, the defensive tackle could return this season.

Williams left Friday night's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns after injuring his knee early in the second quarter.

The heart-and-soul of the Bills defense, getting Williams back on the field at any stage would be a boost to Sean McDermott's squad.

The 35-year-old people-mover, played 31 regular-season games the past two seasons. In 2017 he compiled 41 tackles and three sacks to go along with two passes defended.

Here are other injuries we're tracking around the league:

1. Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will not play today against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced. Cook is among 13 Vikings players who will sit out the matchup.

2. Per Rapoport, the Detroit Lions fear linebacker and special teams player Steve Longa tore his ACL in Friday's preseason game against the New York Giants. He will have an MRI to determine the final result, Rapoport adds.