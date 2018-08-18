Texans CB Kevin Johnson suffers concussion vs. 49ers

One of Houston's starting cornerbacks hit the showers early on Saturday.

Texans corner Kevin Johnson left Houston's preseason tilt against the San Francisco 49ers early in the first quarter after suffering a concussion.

Johnson fell awkwardly after surrendering a 40-yard reception to Marquise Goodwin down the left sideline on the third play of the game.

Johnson is the entrenched starter across from veteran Johnathan Joseph, but Houston employs battle-tested defensive backs ready to start behind him, like Johnson Bademosi and Aaron Colvin, if Johnson's injury persists into the regular season.