Zack Martin leaves Cowboys game with knee injury

The Dallas Cowboys rolled into their second preseason game with star back Ezekiel Elliott tucked away on the sideline.

It's fair to wonder if the same strategy should have been used with Zack Martin, the All-Pro right guard who left minutes into the second quarter with a knee injury following a second-down run by Rod Smith.

Martin, 27, ducked into the team's injury tent before exiting with a limp toward the Dallas locker room, according to multiple reports. He later appeared on the sideline in street clothes and appeared to be in good spirits.

The second-highest-paid guard league-wide, Martin in June inked a six-year, $84 million extension with $40 million guaranteed. Lodged inside a gritty front five with Mr. Everything left tackle Tyron Smith and Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick, Martin looms as one of the NFL's most valuable in-the-trenches talents.

In addition to Martin, safety Xavier Woods also made an early exit after suffering a hamstring injury in the first half.