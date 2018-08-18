Bears LB Leonard Floyd (hand) knocked out vs. Broncos

The injury bug bit the Chicago Bears on both sides of the ball on Saturday evening.

Bears pass rusher Leonard Floyd was ruled out of Chicago's preseason game against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter with a hand injury.

Floyd's injury came a quarter after Bears tight end Adam Shaheen was carted off the the field with an ankle injury.

The 2016 first-rounder Floyd did not show up on the stat sheet, while Shaheen reeled just one catch for five yards before exiting.

The severity of either injury remains to be seen.