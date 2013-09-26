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Picking winners for Week 4 NFL games

Published: Sep 26, 2013 at 05:31 AM

Each week, the Around The League writer with the worst record in picks has to write our introduction. This week, that man is Kevin Patra.

My picks were terrible last week. I am hugely disappointed in how I performed. I know my picks were bad. But to rephrase Tom Coughlin: Your picks are your picks.

This week I'm turning it all Aa-round. To verbalize my assurance in this week's picks, I give you Mr. Tennessee Titan, Kenny Britt:

"My confidence isn't going anywhere," Britt said Wednesday, as he chomped on a Twix bar, per the Tennessean. "I have faith in everything I can do and in my God-given abilities. It is more on concentration and focusing on the task at hand. ... It motivates me hearing negative things because I know I can do it. All I have to do is put my mind to it."

This week I put my mind to these picks, because, clearly, I chose not to last week. Now someone get me a dadgum Twix.

--Kevin Patra

49ERS AT RAMS (Thurs., 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

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Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

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Dan Hanzus

RAVENS AT BILLS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

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Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

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Dan Hanzus

BENGALS AT BROWNS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Chris Wesseling

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Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler

BEARS AT LIONS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

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Marc Sessler

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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

SEAHAWKS AT TEXANS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal

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Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

COLTS AT JAGUARS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

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Gabbert is back!

GIANTS AT CHIEFS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

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Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

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Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal

STEELERS AT VIKINGS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

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London's calling for a team with at least one win.

CARDINALS AT BUCCANEERS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

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Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal

JETS AT TITANS (Sun., 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler

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Chris Wesseling

EAGLES AT BRONCOS (Sun., 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

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This game will not be played in a parking lot.

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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

REDSKINS AT RAIDERS (Sun., 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling, Gregg Rosenthal

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Sorry, Matt Flynn

COWBOYS AT CHARGERS (Sun., 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

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Gregg Rosenthal

PATRIOTS AT FALCONS (Sun., 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

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Gregg Rosenthal

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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

DOLPHINS AT SAINTS (Mon., 8:40 p.m. ET, ESPN)

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If only Handsome Hank of DDFP podcast fame were here to make picks, too.

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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

Week 3 record

Dan Hanzus: 8-8
Kevin Patra: 7-9
Gregg Rosenthal: 8-8
Marc Sessler: 10-6
Chris Wesseling: 11-5

Season record

Dan Hanzus: 30-18
Kevin Patra: 30-18
Gregg Rosenthal: 32-16
Marc Sessler: 33-15
Chris Wesseling: 30-18

First-place finishes

Dan Hanzus: 1
Kevin Patra: 1
Gregg Rosenthal: 1
Marc Sessler: 1
Chris Wesseling: 1

Last-place finishes

Dan Hanzus: 1
Kevin Patra: 1
Gregg Rosenthal: 0
Marc Sessler: 0
Chris Wesseling: 1

Hero picks*

Dan Hanzus: 2
Kevin Patra: 0
Gregg Rosenthal: 1
Marc Sessler: 2
Chris Wesseling: 0

* Only person to pick a game right.

Around the League experts made their picks for the Week 4 games. You can make your own picks with the NFL Weekly Pick 'em fantasy game.

*The latest "Around The League Podcast" previewed every Week 4 game. Click here to listen and subscribe. *

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