Philip Rivers wants to finish career with Chargers

Philip Rivers placed his San Diego future in question two months ago when he rejected the notion of signing a contract extension with the Chargers.
Now there's reason to believe Rivers will stay with the organization under a new long-term deal, as NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport recently suggested.
As we pointed out last week, it would now be a surprise if Rivers doesn't retire in a Bolts uniform.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest NFL news including Ray McDonald's release, Adrian Peterson's situation with the Vikings and Cam Newton's lofty goals. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.