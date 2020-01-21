Clutch Performers

Philip Rivers on the move? Four potential landing spots for QB

Published: Jan 21, 2020 at 01:20 AM
Headshot_Author_DAVID_CARR_1400x1000
David Carr

NFL.com Analyst

*EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was published prior to the Los Angeles Chargers' announcement Monday that Philip Rivers will enter free agency after 16 years with the franchise. *

Philip Rivers no longer resides in Southern California.

For those who missed it, the 38-year-old quarterback confirmed to ESPN on Sunday morning that he and his family permanently moved from San Diego to Florida to be closer to relatives. He then added, "What this means football-wise is to be determined but it was time for us to move back closer to home."

OK, I'm trying to connect the dots here ... Moving across the country, Rivers' emotional press conference after the Chargers' regular-season finale and Bolts GM Tom Telesco saying the team will "look at every position" this offseason -- all of this leaves reason to wonder if Rivers will be a Charger in 2020 or on another team. The only clear thing is he wants to play next season.

Rivers is set to become a free agent in March, and there are some teams that would suit Rivers -- and clubs that Rivers would suit. Below, I list four possible landing spots for Rivers, from most likely to least likely.

1) TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: Remember what Bruce Arians did with the aging Carson Palmer in Arizona? Palmer played some of the best football of his career and helped the Cardinals go on a deep postseason run in 2015. This is exactly what I envision for Arians and Rivers in Tampa. Arians wants a veteran quarterback who's competitive and not afraid to take chances. But one who doesn't throw 30 interceptions (maybe just 20). Tampa Bay's offense makes a lot of sense for the veteran passer. He had an uber-talented receiving corps with the Chargers, and that's exactly what he'd get in Tampa with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and tight end O.J. Howard. Bring in a running back in free agency or the draft, and this unit looks poised to make some magic. Not to mention, Tampa is now close to home.

2) TENNESSEE TITANS: I could see Rivers or Tom Brady heading to Tennessee this offseason. At this point in their respective careers, Rivers and Brady want to do one thing: hoist the Lombardi Trophy. (Obviously, Rivers is a bit more desperate on that front than his six-time champion counterpart.) If the Titans let Ryan Tannehill hit the market in March, they'll have to fill a void. Rivers would be silly to not consider joining the Titans, who were on the cusp of a Super Bowl appearance this season. They have an enticing group of young receivers, and the hottest running back in the game (they HAVE to re-sign him, right?!). Plus, Mike Vrabel's defense is as good as it's ever been and should give next year's offense plenty of opportunities.

3) CAROLINA PANTHERS: I can imagine the Matt Rhule-Philip Rivers marriage coming together over a nice free agency dinner that ends in contract negotiations. Rhule's system is very similar to the one Rivers has played in with the Chargers, and I could see the veteran QB having some input. Like the Titans, the Panthers have a young nucleus of offensive weapons, and Rivers wouldn't have to shoulder the load, with Offensive Player of the Year candidate Christian McCaffrey getting a majority of the attention.

4) INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: I'm on the fence about Rivers heading to Indianapolis, because this fit isn't quite as good for Rivers as the first three. Jacoby Brissett is under contract for another year -- although the Colts aren't breaking the bank with his deal -- but Indy does have the most cap space in the NFL heading into this offseason, per Over The Cap. So there is room to bring Rivers in. And while Rivers is a traditional pro-style quarterback, Frank Reich has proven that he can cater his system to a quarterback's strengths. Not to mention, playing behind this Colts offensive line is a dream for any quarterback, let alone a guy who's pushing 40.

Follow David Carr on Twitter @DCarr8.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 18: Three playoff offenses with serious concerns

The postseason is less than two weeks away, so time is running out for contending teams to get right. David Carr spotlights the three playoff offenses that concern him the most. Plus, updated rankings of the top 15 offensive players.
news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 17: Offensive All-Rookie Team

With two weeks left in the 2021 regular season, David Carr selects his Offensive All-Rookie Team. Who makes the list? Who's left off? 
news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 16: Tom Brady drops out of top five; Cooper Kupp in

There's been a shuffle in the top five of David Carr's top 15 offensive player rankings. Who's in? Who's out? And how does the rest of the pecking order shake out.
news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 15: Building the NFC Pro Bowl roster on offense

With the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters set to be announced on Monday, Dec. 20, David Carr fills out his own ballot with deserving offensive players from each conference. Who makes the cut in the NFC?
news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 15: Building the AFC Pro Bowl roster on offense

With the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters set to be announced on Monday, Dec. 20, David Carr fills out his own ballot with deserving offensive players from each conference. Who makes the cut in the AFC?
news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 14: Four teams whose 2022 starting QB isn't on the current roster

Which NFL teams will be looking elsewhere for a new QB in 2022? David Carr sees four organizations making a sizeable change at the game's most important position. Plus, Jonathan Taylor hits a new high in the offensive player rankings. 
news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 13: Teams that should be in the market for Jimmy Garoppolo

Which teams should be in the market for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the coming offseason? David Carr lists three fits. Plus, an updated ranking of the top 15 offensive players in the NFL today.
news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 12: Can struggling Seahawks' and Browns' offenses be fixed?

David Carr takes a closer look at two offenses -- Seattle and Cleveland -- that aren't living up to their expectations. Can either be fixed? Plus, Justin Jefferson soars up Carr's top 15 player rankings.
news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 11: Re-drafting the 2021 first-round rookie quarterbacks

What if Justin Fields had been drafted by the Steelers and Mac Jones played for a different AFC East team? David Carr re-drafts the 2021 rookie QBs taken in the first round. Plus, there's a new No. 1 in his offensive player rankings.
news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 10: Tom Brady No. 1 at midseason

There's a new No. 1 in David Carr's top 15 offensive player rankings at the midway point of the 2021 NFL season. See how the pecking order shakes out heading into the second half.
news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 9: How the Jets can help Zach Wilson ... by staying with Mike White

David Carr says the New York Jets can help rookie quarterback Zach Wilson ... by sticking with Mike White. Plus, two other quarterback scenarios to track and an updated ranking of the top 15 offensive players in the NFL today.
news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 8: Matt Ryan, Ryan Tannehill among NFL's most underrated right now

David Carr spotlights six of the most underrated offensive players in the NFL right now, lauding a pair of veteran quarterbacks, a trio of receivers and one second-year running back. Plus, an updated ranking of the top 15 offensive stars.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW