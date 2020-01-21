Philip Rivers on the move? Four potential landing spots for QB

2) TENNESSEE TITANS: I could see Rivers or Tom Brady heading to Tennessee this offseason. At this point in their respective careers, Rivers and Brady want to do one thing: hoist the Lombardi Trophy. (Obviously, Rivers is a bit more desperate on that front than his six-time champion counterpart.) If the Titans let Ryan Tannehill hit the market in March, they'll have to fill a void. Rivers would be silly to not consider joining the Titans, who were on the cusp of a Super Bowl appearance this season. They have an enticing group of young receivers, and the hottest running back in the game (they HAVE to re-sign him, right?!). Plus, Mike Vrabel's defense is as good as it's ever been and should give next year's offense plenty of opportunities.