Offensive Player Rankings

Philip Rivers among Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer nominees

Published: Dec 31, 2017 at 05:30 PM

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin each had the strength to come through during a key moment and contribute to wins during Week 17.

Thanks to those strong performances, each player is up for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week honors. Here's a deeper look at the significance of those conquests:

Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers

Power of the moment: Rivers' 56-yard touchdown pass to Tyrell Williams gave the Chargers a 14-10 lead in the second quarter, one that they would not relinquish.

» Vote for Rivers for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 17

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Power of the moment: Ryan's 19-yard touchdown pass to Devonta Freeman on Atlanta's opening drive.

» Vote for Ryan for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 17

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Power of the moment: Mahomes engineered an 11-play, 67-yard march that ended with Harrison Butker's game-winning field goal, giving the Chiefs additional momentum entering the postseason.

» Vote for Mahomes for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 17

Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals

Power of the moment: Boyd's 49-yard touchdown reception with 44 seconds left catapulted the Bengals over the Ravens, costing Baltimore a playoff berth.

» Vote for Boyd for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 17

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Power of the moment: Godwin's 39-yard touchdown reception with nine seconds remaining put the Buccaneers up for good.

» Vote for Godwin for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 17

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 16: Building the NFC 2024 Pro Bowl Games roster on offense

With fan voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games set to close on Christmas Day, David Carr fills out his own ballot with deserving offensive players from each conference. Who makes the cut in the NFC?
news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 16: Building the AFC 2024 Pro Bowl Games roster on offense

With fan voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games set to close on Christmas Day, David Carr fills out his own ballot with deserving offensive players from each conference. Who makes the cut in the AFC?
news

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 14: Three offenses with exceedingly bright futures

David Carr spotlights three offenses with exceedingly bright futures, including a Green Bay Packers unit led by red-hot quarterback Jordan Love. Plus, an updated ranking of the NFL's top 15 offensive players RIGHT NOW.
news

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 13: How Panthers can salvage Bryce Young's rookie season

How can the Carolina Panthers salvage Bryce Young's rookie campaign after firing Frank Reich? David Carr offers his solution. Plus, he updates his ranking of the NFL's top 15 offensive players heading into Week 13.
news

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 11: Russell Wilson, Brandon Aiyuk among 10 Pro Bowl sleepers

With Pro Bowl Games voting on the horizon, David Carr reveals 10 offensive sleepers -- five from the AFC and five out of the NFC. Which team has two candidates? Check out his list of under-the-radar talent.
news

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 9: Agree or disagree with three QB decisions?

Are the Falcons making the right call by starting Taylor Heinicke over Desmond Ridder? David Carr reveals where he stands on that move and two other recent QB decisions. Plus, he updates his ranking of the NFL's top 15 offensive players heading into Week 9.
news

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 7: Five best backup quarterback situations

David Carr surveys the league and ranks the five best backup QB situations in 2023. Plus, he updates his ranking of the NFL's top 15 offensive players, which includes three new faces.
news

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 6: Weighing what's next for three slumping offenses

David Carr evaluates slumping offenses in New England, Baltimore and Green Bay, weighing which one needs a hard restart or a soft reset -- and which one should stay patient. Plus, he updates his ranking of the NFL's top 15 offensive players.
news

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 5: Ten players I want to see more involved moving forward

At the quarter mark of the 2023 NFL season, David Carr identifies 10 players he wants to see more involved in their respective offenses moving forward.
news

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 4: Desmond Ridder among QBs I'm putting on notice

David Carr identifies three quarterbacks he's putting on notice ahead of Week 4. Plus, he updates his ranking of the NFL's top 15 offensive players.
news

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 3: Three offensive surprises who aren't flukes

Rams WR Puka Nacua has taken the league by storm. David Carr explains why his production is no fluke -- and breaks down the surprising success of two other offensive players. Plus, he updates his ranking of the top 15 offensive players in the NFL.
news

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 2: Best QB option for Jets? Evaluating 6 struggling offenses

What's the best QB option for the Jets after losing Aaron Rodgers? Which slow-starting offenses will course-correct? Which ones should we worry about? David Carr addresses those issues AND updates his ranking of the top 15 offensive players in the NFL.