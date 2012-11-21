The Schein Nine

Peyton Manning, Adrian Peterson worthy of Thanksgiving praise

Published: Nov 21, 2012 at 05:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Schein_2019_png
Adam Schein

NFL.com Contributing Columnist

I had a list of the nine biggest turkeys in the NFL this season, but I opted instead to be super positive heading into the holiday. Below you'll find the nine things I'm thankful for in the NFL this year.

Happy Thanksgiving to our loyal readers on NFL.com.

1) Adrian Peterson

As a sports fan, there's nothing quite like watching a supreme talent achieve greatness, knowing you're witnessing something special.

I've been mesmerized by what Peterson has accomplished with the Minnesota Vikings this year. For him to come back after major knee surgery and look "better than ever," as Vikings coach Leslie Frazier put it on SiriusXM NFL Radio, is just incredible.

Peterson was supposed to be on a snap count. He was supposed to work his way back into shape. Instead, he's the best runner in the NFL, carrying the Vikings to a surprising 6-4 record. He's currently a top candidate for a slew of awards, including MVP, Offensive Player of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year.

2) Peyton Manning

As great as last season was, something was missing. Manning's absence from the game loomed large. The iron man, one of the greatest quarterbacks in league history, didn't take a snap.

After the season ended, the Indianapolis Colts rightly said good-bye to Manning and ushered in the Andrew Luck era. Nobody knew if Manning would play again, let alone get back to his iconic clip, given the severity of his neck injury and the subsequent surgeries.

Manning worked out in the offseason, and a classic free-agent chase began, with the Denver Broncos winning the sweepstakes. But there were still skeptics, myself included, who wanted to see Manning throw, and take a hit, and round into shape.

He mastered it all. I'd argue that the Broncos' Manning-led comeback against the San Diego Chargers in Week 6 was the sequence of the year. Manning won the AFC West for Denver in that game, proving he could resume playing at a Hall of Fame level. Bravo.

As the injury to Baltimore Ravens veteran Ray Lewis shows, you never know when a legendary career might be interrupted or cut short, making Manning's comeback all the more special.

3) Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III

Harrison: Week 12 Power Rankings

Elliot Harrison reevaluates the NFL hierarchy yet again, with plenty of movement in the top half and a change at No. 32. More ...

The NFL conversation in 2012 has been dominated by the first two picks taken in April's draft, and the neophyte quarterbacks haven't disappointed. Stunningly, they've outpaced expectations, and that says something.

Luck is the real deal, a true football junkie who has led the Indianapolis Colts to a surprising 6-4 start. RG3 has incredible smarts, an incredible arm and an incredible knack for creating jaw-dropping moments with the Washington Redskins.

I can't wait to watch them develop into megastars together.

4) Andy Reid

Andy Reid is going to lose his job at the end of the year. Sadly, for him and Philadelphia Eagles fans, he's earned that fate.

But I want to take the opportunity to note how great it was to watch Reid coach the Eagles. I hope fans choose to remember the good times, like all those seasons with double-digit wins, or how they used to know the Eagles had a chance to win the Super Bowl every year.

I know Philly never won the big game under Reid, but the title was always in play. Remember, also, what the Eagles were before Reid came on board as the coach. Reid loves Philly, breathes Eagles football, and was a major success. Hopefully, history judges him fairly.

This Thanksgiving will mark the first major family holiday since Reid lost his son, Garrett. I will be thinking of the Reids. I hope the day goes as well as possible.

5) "The Legion of Boom"

I cannot get enough of the Seattle Seahawks' defensive backs. They are tough, nasty and aggressive playmakers.

I love their attitude. Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor lay the wood. Richard Sherman is cocky, talking trash to the likes of Tom Brady and Calvin Johnson.

When I told Brandon Browner on SiriusXM Blitz how I much I loved his unit's approach, he replied, "Thanks for noticing, and spread the word." How can you not love these guys?

6) Dick LeBeau

The NFL's oldest defensive coordinator is still the best in the business. I have as much appreciation for LeBeau, who has gotten the Pittsburgh Steelers' injury-riddled defense to overachieve, as I do for Peterson and Manning. I hope LeBeau never retires.

7) Bob McNair

I'm not sure the Houston Texans owner gets enough credit for being one of the best in the game. He stayed the course with coach Gary Kubiak when the media was calling for him to be fired. He hired Rick Smith to be his general manager.

Now McNair is being rewarded with the best team in the AFC.

The owner does amazing charitable work in the Houston community. He also brought football back to the area. It would be special to see him win a title.

8) Daryl Washington

Yeah, that's right. I'm thankful for Daryl Washington.

I'm a sucker for players who don't get picked in the first round, out-perform their contracts and then get smartly rewarded with big money.

That has all rightly happened to the Arizona Cardinals' do-it-all linebacker, one of the best defensive players in the NFL. If Washington were on a better team, we'd be talking about him as a candidate to be named Defensive Player of the Year.

9) Thanksgiving football in Dallas and Detroit

Interleague play. Conference realignment. My head is spinning.

It's nice to know that we can always bank on football in Dallas and Detroit every Thanksgiving.

Remember the dopey conversation about moving Thanksgiving football out of Detroit when the Lions were bad? That was nonsense, and should never be discussed again.

These teams bring history and tradition into our homes. I look forward to watching them play on Thanksgiving every year.

Follow Adam Schein on Twitter @AdamSchein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 11 stars: Jonathan Taylor enters MVP race; Justin Herbert exorcises Chargers demons

It's Thanksgiving week! So, what is Adam Schein thankful for? The nine players who just made Sunday a fun day, including a game-wrecking defensive lineman, a curse-breaking quarterback and a surging MVP candidate.
news

Which NFL teams can you trust in erratic 2021 season? Packers, Bills and Cowboys top my list

The 2021 NFL season has been anything but predictable, with stunning upsets occurring on a weekly basis. So ... which teams can you trust? Adam Schein ranks the nine most reliable teams RIGHT NOW.
news

NFL's wacky Week 9 full of Sunday surprises: Browns good, Packers bad, Bills ugly

Super Bowl contenders no-showed. Road underdogs won huge divisional games. Simply put, the ninth Sunday of the 2021 NFL season was wacky. Adam Schein assesses the good, the bad and the ugly across the league landscape.
news

NFL true or false: Titans cooked without Derrick Henry? Jimmy Garoppolo off 49ers' hot seat?

Does Derrick Henry's foot injury bury the Titans? Is Jimmy Garoppolo off the hot seat in San Francisco? Are the Vikings stuck in competitive purgatory with Kirk Cousins? Adam Schein plays NFL true or false.
news

Chiefs, Bears and 49ers among NFL teams that should be panicking most after rough Week 7

Near the end of the 2021 NFL season's second month, it's still too early to make definitive conclusions on most teams -- but it's NOT too early for certain fan bases to be freaking out. Adam Schein identifies the nine Week 7 losers who should be panicking the most.
news

These Cowboys are different, Aaron Rodgers is the same, and the Steelers are still lame

What did Dallas' wild win at New England tell us about these Cowboys? How impressive was the Raiders' first performance since Jon Gruden's resignation? Is it time to believe in the Steelers again? Adam Schein sorts Week 6 results into one of two categories: BIG DEAL or NO BIG DEAL.
news

NFL's worst losses in Week 5: Lions, Bengals, Raiders feeling the pain

Sunday provided an exhilarating slate of games, but not everyone ultimately enjoyed themselves. Adam Schein spotlights the nine worst losses in Week 5. Did the Bengals or Lions feel the MOST pain?
news

NFL's biggest wins in Week 4: Cardinals, Cowboys, Tom Brady shined in Sunday spotlight

The fourth Sunday of the 2021 NFL season proved instructive on a number of fronts, but who logged the most significant wins? Adam Schein provides his ranking, spotlighting Trevon Diggs' Cowboys, Kyler Murray's Cardinals, Zach Wilson's Jets and more.
news

Fact or fiction: Rams team to beat in NFC? Bills most complete AFC squad? Ben Roethlisberger finished?

Are Aaron Rodgers and the Packers the biggest threat to the Rams' NFC supremacy? Can Pete Carroll's Seahawks break out of their funk? Has Ben Roethlisberger lost the fight against Father Time? Adam Schein separates fact from fiction across the NFL.
news

John Harbaugh, Derek Carr, Derrick Henry headline NFL statement-makers in Week 2

The second Sunday of the 2021 season provided significant developments across the NFL. Adam Schein identifies the nine biggest statements from Week 2, spotlighting inspired defensive showings by the Cowboys and Patriots, as well as another prolific outing from Derrick Henry.
news

NFL Week 1: Cardinals good, Bills bad, Packers ugly

With the opening Sunday of the 2021 season in the books, Adam Schein identifies the good (Arizona Cardinals), the bad (Buffalo Bills) and the ugly (Green Bay Packers) from a wild, unpredictable Week 1.
news

Nine last-minute predictions for the 2021 NFL season: Josh Allen and the Bills reign supreme

Are Josh Allen and the Bills about to run roughshod over the NFL? Can Derrick Henry log ANOTHER 2,000-yard season? Is Daniel Jones doomed? Just prior to kickoff, Adam Schein has nine juicy, last-minute predictions for the 2021 season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW