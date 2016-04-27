Paxton Lynch's landing spot? Cowboys' pick? Myles Jack's fate?

If this is indeed the pick, I believe it's a mistake for the Rams. Wentz is the best quarterback -- with the most upside -- in this draft class. I've expressed these feelings throughout the pre-draft process, citing various NFL decision makers who support the notion, including one personnel director who texted, "He's Joe Flacco, but a better athlete. I think he will be better than Flacco." The former North Dakota State star has what it takes to emerge as a true franchise quarterback -- great news for the Philadelphia Eagles, who'll happily scoop him up with the No. 2 overall pick.