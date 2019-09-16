Patrick Mahomes thrills, Eddy Pineiro delivers, Kirk Cousins fails

With Atlanta trailing Philadelphia, 20-17, and 2:20 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Falcons lined up for a fourth-and-3 at their own 46-yard line. After seeing the defense he liked, Ryan got the snap off just before the play clock ran out, hit Jones on a screen to the left side and the all-world receiver took it 54 yards to the house, sending Mercedes-Benz Stadium into a frenzy. The breathtaking, clutch TD connection gave the Falcons a 24-20 lead and the improved -- and healthy -- Atlanta defense made it hold. One week after an embarrassing showing against the Vikings, Dan Quinn's crew bounced back with an inspiring, prime-time win over the Eagles. And Sunday night marked Jones' sixth straight game with a touchdown catch, dating back to Week 14 of last season -- the longest active streak in the NFL.