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Packers release running back Knile Davis

Published: Oct 31, 2016 at 10:02 AM
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Marc Sessler

Packers need running back help -- but they don't need Knile Davis.

The team on Monday released the veteran runner less than two weeks after acquiring Davis from the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced. A source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that the compensation conditions of the trade ultimately were not met, so the Packers will not have to give up anything to the Chiefs.

No selection will trade hands after Davis, 25, barely saw action for the Packers, carrying the ball just five times for five yards and catching a pair of short passes.

Coach Mike McCarthy recently called Davis a "natural football player," but those wound up as nothing more than pretty words. While Green Bay is shorthanded at the position after losing Eddie Lacy to injured reserve, the team must feel good enough about the combination of rookie Don Jackson, receiver/runner Ty Montgomery and familiar face James Starks.

Starks is still out with a knee injury, but the Davis release might point to the longtime Packers rumbler returning sooner than later.

As for Davis, he's bound to catch on with another team as injuries mount around the league.

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