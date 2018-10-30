Offensive player rankings, Week 9: Mayfield gets fresh start

The Browns have drafted four other QBs in the first round since 1999 and not one has panned out. There's still plenty of time to prevent Mayfield from suffering the same fate as his predecessors, though, and that responsibility now falls to new offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens. I'd like to see the first-time play-caller use Mayfield as a point guard, spreading the field and giving him opportunities to make decisions out of run-pass option plays. At Oklahoma with Lincoln Riley, a top NFL head-coaching candidate, Mayfield was doing just that. He did major damage with RPOs, extending plays with his legs and using great field vision to get the ball out of his hands to his playmakers. Just look at the success guys like Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes and Carson Wentz have had early in their careers. Their respective NFL coaches cater the offense to their strengths and in turn, the player and offense thrive. This hasn't been the case with Mayfield in Cleveland.