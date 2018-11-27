Offensive player rankings, Week 13: Aaron Rodgers plummets

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs' head coach has been one of the league's best play callers for years. To make matters worse for the rest of the AFC, first-year starter Mahomes fits like a glove in Reid's scheme. A year ago, with Alex Smith under center, the Chiefs' offense excelled by using designed QB runs, gimmicky plays (with sweeps and motions) near the line of scrimmage, and getting the ball into the hands of dynamic playmakers. The Chiefs still do all of those things with Mahomes, but Mahomes has the ability to extend broken plays with his legs on the regular and can heave the ball literally anywhere on the field. The Chiefs are one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL and will stay that way as long as this pair remains in K.C.