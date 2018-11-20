Offensive player rankings, Week 12: Tom Brady falls out of top 15

Now, let me be clear: Cousins isn't the only Viking who's not playing up to snuff. Minnesota, which currently holds the sixth seed in the NFC playoff picture, hasn't been anywhere near as dominant as it was a year ago. Specifically, the offensive line, run game and defense have taken noticeable steps back in 2018. In terms of the big boys up front, whose struggles were on full display in Sunday night's loss to Chicago, Minnesota's O-line ranked 12th in the league in pass blocking and 10th in run blocking in 2017, according to Pro Football Focus. This season, it ranks 31st in pass blocking and 26th in run blocking. Despite having a unit that's been more adept (albeit marginally) at blocking for the run than the pass, the Vikings have leaned too heavily on Cousins and the passing game -- they're running the ball on just 32.6 percent of their offensive snaps, down from 47.4 percent a year ago. So, it's no coincidence that the rushing attack has fallen all the way from ranking seventh in yards per game in 2017 to 31st in 2018. As for the defense, Mike Zimmer's unit is on pace to give up 114 more points this season than it did in 2017.