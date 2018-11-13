Offensive player rankings, Week 11: Top five QB-WR tandems

This might not be a popular choice, but Thielen's numbers are almost identical to Thomas' heading into Week 11. While Thomas has been exceptional the last month, Thielen has been steady since Week 1 and became the only player in NFL history with 100 receiving yards in each of the first eight games of a season. This success can be attributed to his route-running and excellent hands. In my opinion, he's the best route-runner on this list -- and he has to be great at it, because he doesn't have the raw talent some of these other guys do. Thielen has brought out of the best in Cousins so far in 2018. When targeting Thielen, the first-year Minnesota quarterback is completing 75.7 percent of his passing attempts with seven touchdown passes, one interception and a 122.1 passer rating, according to Next Gen Stats. With everything that this pair has accomplished so far, the Vikings' combo deserved this spot.