Oakland Raiders good, Rex Ryan bad and Indianapolis Colts ugly

While the Indy players and coaches were adamant that they weren't still focusing on the horrendous fake-punt call against New England, they never stopped talking about it all week. Indy was ugly, again. Disharmony and dysfunction abound within this building -- with the latest incident being a reportedly heated conversation between general manager Ryan Grigson and owner Jim Irsay following Sunday's loss. You have to think all this drama up top -- don't forget about all the reported discontent between Grigson and coach Chuck Pagano -- is having a trickle-down effect on the team.