The Schein Nine

Oakland Raiders, Chip Kelly, Marcus Mariota will rise in 2015

Published: Sep 08, 2015 at 08:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Schein_2019_png
Adam Schein

NFL.com Contributing Columnist

I've already predicted a Green Bay-over-Indianapolis result in Super Bowl 50. I've already declared my love for the Ravens, and forecast that Tom Brady is about to go on the greatest middle-finger tour in sports history.

But right now, as we get ready for the 2015 season, I'd like to slap on the prognosticator's hat once again, and provide nine strong predictions about what we will be talking about at season's end.

1) Oakland is a real team moving in the right direction.

Understand: I think the Oakland Raiders will indeed finish in last place in the AFC West for a third straight year. But I fully expect them to compete all year and look like an actual NFL team. When was the last time you could say that? I think the Raiders will win seven games -- and I won't be surprised if they win more.

At the end of the year, we will be talking about how Jack Del Rio is an upgrade over Dennis Allen, with the latter just being a bad memory for Raider Nation. Khalil Mack will be one of the best young defensive players in the game, anchoring a legit front seven. And we will be talking -- a lot -- about the Derek Carr-to-Amari Cooper connection as a staple of Raiders football for years to come. Cooper will win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

This team is about to undergo a massive shift of tone -- and it'll be great for the Raiders, their fans and the league as a whole.

2) Chip Kelly is indeed a genius.

I love the Philadelphia Eagles this year. Kelly's high-volume makeover of Philly will prove to be epic. DeMarco Murray will be a better fit than LeSean McCoy in the Eagles' offense. Nelson Agholor will be in the mix for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Sam Bradford will shed the "Big Foot" label I gave him, as he'll be seen/heard from as the ideal fit at quarterback in Kelly's offense. Lastly, offseason pickups Kiko Alonso and Byron Maxwell will aid the defense.

Peering into my crystal ball, I see the Eagles flying to an NFC East title as the team's hardcore fans embrace Kelly's ways, allowing the coach to become fully entrenched in Philadelphia.

3) Marcus Mariota is better than Jameis Winston.

I said it in February. I said it multiple timesbefore the draft. I said it right after the draft. And I pointed out Mariota's immense promise throughout the preseason.

I believe that everyone will believe in the Titans QB after this year. He's a savvy, versatile and tremendously gifted player. A guy without any baggage. The exact kind of guy you want to build a team around. Marcus Mariota will have a better rookie season than Jameis Winston, a harbinger of things to come for both in their respective careers.

4) The Giants need an overhaul.

This isn't about Tom Coughlin. I think he's a fantastic head coach who will end up with a bust in Canton. No, this is about the New York Giants' complete lack of requisite talent to compete at a high level. The Giants' defense lacks skill, depth and an identity. The offensive line is hardly a strength.

By season's end, general manager Jerry Reese's future will be a big topic of discussion around New York -- especially if Coughlin and Giants ownership come to an agreement that it's time for the coach to call it a (brilliant) career.

5) Robert Griffin III is done.

And by done, I mean done. I think RGIII will be an ex-Redskin shortly after he's cleared medically. I don't think he will ever take another snap for Washington. And with his poor play and magnetism for drama, he shouldn't.

Bigger picture here: I don't think Griffin, for the aforementioned reasons, is a guy you want as your backup quarterback. I believe this is the true beginning of the end for RGIII, who simply doesn't seem to get it. I see the former No. 2 overall pick and Offensive Rookie of the Year being completely out of the league in a few years.

6) Jadeveon Clowney can play.

I'm very high on the Texans' defense this year -- and Mr. Clowney is a huge reason why. He's returning to the field in Week 1. And with the dominant J.J. Watt by his side, Clowney will never be the focal point for the opposition.

Bill O'Brien still believes in Clowney, and so do I. He will live up to his No. 1 overall draft-pick pedigree.

7) Ndamukong Suh is ... worth every penny.

Suh was a big-ticket item for the Miami Dolphins this offseason. But he's a huge difference maker, a true game changer.

Miami is flawed. For one thing, I don't think Joe Philbin is a great coach. But Suh changes every level of the defense. And by substantially enhancing the D, he will take the pressure off young QB Ryan Tannehill, who is poised for big things if handled correctly. Miami will make the playoffs via the wild card; Suh will shift the annual heartbreak conversation in South Beach to one with a far happier tone.

8) The Cowboys need a running back.

I think the Dallas Cowboys fall just short of the playoffs, in a year where the fans and the organization believe this is a Super Bowl team. The ghost of DeMarco Murray will haunt Dallas. Even with the best offensive line in football -- bar none -- Joseph Randle, Darren McFadden, Lance Dunbar and Christine Michael will fail to provide Tony Romo with any balance.

9) Mike Zimmer is definitely the man for Minnesota.

I love Zimmer. He was No. 2 on my preseason list for Coach of the Year (behind only the aforementioned Chip Kelly). I think he is a hard-nosed, excellent head coach.

With Adrian Peterson back in the fold -- and the star running back's domino effect on Teddy Bridgewater -- I think the Vikings win 10 games and make the playoffs. And, as I wrote back in June, they could provide the kind of upstart excitement recently seen from the NBA's Golden State Warriors.

Follow Adam Schein on Twitter @AdamSchein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 11 stars: Jonathan Taylor enters MVP race; Justin Herbert exorcises Chargers demons

It's Thanksgiving week! So, what is Adam Schein thankful for? The nine players who just made Sunday a fun day, including a game-wrecking defensive lineman, a curse-breaking quarterback and a surging MVP candidate.
news

Which NFL teams can you trust in erratic 2021 season? Packers, Bills and Cowboys top my list

The 2021 NFL season has been anything but predictable, with stunning upsets occurring on a weekly basis. So ... which teams can you trust? Adam Schein ranks the nine most reliable teams RIGHT NOW.
news

NFL's wacky Week 9 full of Sunday surprises: Browns good, Packers bad, Bills ugly

Super Bowl contenders no-showed. Road underdogs won huge divisional games. Simply put, the ninth Sunday of the 2021 NFL season was wacky. Adam Schein assesses the good, the bad and the ugly across the league landscape.
news

NFL true or false: Titans cooked without Derrick Henry? Jimmy Garoppolo off 49ers' hot seat?

Does Derrick Henry's foot injury bury the Titans? Is Jimmy Garoppolo off the hot seat in San Francisco? Are the Vikings stuck in competitive purgatory with Kirk Cousins? Adam Schein plays NFL true or false.
news

Chiefs, Bears and 49ers among NFL teams that should be panicking most after rough Week 7

Near the end of the 2021 NFL season's second month, it's still too early to make definitive conclusions on most teams -- but it's NOT too early for certain fan bases to be freaking out. Adam Schein identifies the nine Week 7 losers who should be panicking the most.
news

These Cowboys are different, Aaron Rodgers is the same, and the Steelers are still lame

What did Dallas' wild win at New England tell us about these Cowboys? How impressive was the Raiders' first performance since Jon Gruden's resignation? Is it time to believe in the Steelers again? Adam Schein sorts Week 6 results into one of two categories: BIG DEAL or NO BIG DEAL.
news

NFL's worst losses in Week 5: Lions, Bengals, Raiders feeling the pain

Sunday provided an exhilarating slate of games, but not everyone ultimately enjoyed themselves. Adam Schein spotlights the nine worst losses in Week 5. Did the Bengals or Lions feel the MOST pain?
news

NFL's biggest wins in Week 4: Cardinals, Cowboys, Tom Brady shined in Sunday spotlight

The fourth Sunday of the 2021 NFL season proved instructive on a number of fronts, but who logged the most significant wins? Adam Schein provides his ranking, spotlighting Trevon Diggs' Cowboys, Kyler Murray's Cardinals, Zach Wilson's Jets and more.
news

Fact or fiction: Rams team to beat in NFC? Bills most complete AFC squad? Ben Roethlisberger finished?

Are Aaron Rodgers and the Packers the biggest threat to the Rams' NFC supremacy? Can Pete Carroll's Seahawks break out of their funk? Has Ben Roethlisberger lost the fight against Father Time? Adam Schein separates fact from fiction across the NFL.
news

John Harbaugh, Derek Carr, Derrick Henry headline NFL statement-makers in Week 2

The second Sunday of the 2021 season provided significant developments across the NFL. Adam Schein identifies the nine biggest statements from Week 2, spotlighting inspired defensive showings by the Cowboys and Patriots, as well as another prolific outing from Derrick Henry.
news

NFL Week 1: Cardinals good, Bills bad, Packers ugly

With the opening Sunday of the 2021 season in the books, Adam Schein identifies the good (Arizona Cardinals), the bad (Buffalo Bills) and the ugly (Green Bay Packers) from a wild, unpredictable Week 1.
news

Nine last-minute predictions for the 2021 NFL season: Josh Allen and the Bills reign supreme

Are Josh Allen and the Bills about to run roughshod over the NFL? Can Derrick Henry log ANOTHER 2,000-yard season? Is Daniel Jones doomed? Just prior to kickoff, Adam Schein has nine juicy, last-minute predictions for the 2021 season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW