Oakland Raiders, Chip Kelly, Marcus Mariota will rise in 2015

At the end of the year, we will be talking about how Jack Del Rio is an upgrade over Dennis Allen, with the latter just being a bad memory for Raider Nation. Khalil Mack will be one of the best young defensive players in the game, anchoring a legit front seven. And we will be talking -- a lot -- about the Derek Carr-to-Amari Cooper connection as a staple of Raiders football for years to come. Cooper will win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.