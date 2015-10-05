NFL Week 4 takeaways: Jets, Rams impress; 49ers, Bills implode

Nick Foles was the epitome of toughness on Sunday, and he tossed three touchdown passes against zero interceptions. That's the kind of performance Jeff Fisher, Les Snead and Co. were seeking when they flipped Sam Bradford for Foles. But let's talk about the true Rams revelation: Todd Gurley. The rookie running back scampered for 146 yards on 19 carries, showing off that unreal power and speed that had many (myself included) calling him one of the best prospects in the entire draft class long before he went 10th overall to St. Louis. I loved his savvy at the end, too -- playing in just his second NFL game, Gurley understood clock and score and stayed in bounds.