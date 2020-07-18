Around the NFL

Saturday, Jul 18, 2020 10:43 AM

NFL training camp set to start as scheduled

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Training camp for all 32 NFL teams will commence as previously scheduled, with veterans set to report on July 28.

NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent sent an email to all 32 NFL clubs' general managers and head coaches notifying them of this on Saturday.

The email, obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, read:

At [Friday's] league meeting, the membership was advised that under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the reporting dates for training camp this year are as follows.

Rookies - July 21

Quarterbacks and injured players - July 23

All other players - July 28

Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans rookies are the first who are scheduled to report, which will come Monday.

All other teams can have rookies report as early as Tuesday, with veterans following on July 28.

Meanwhile, as Pelissero added, discussions remain between the NFL and the NFL Players Association as to proper protocol

Currently, no more than 20 players would be allowed at one time in the team facility. This will remain until the NFLPA signs off on infectious disease emergency response plans for each club, Pelissero added. However, clubs have the right to set reporting dates, per CBA rules.

Meanwhile, talks between the NFL and NFLPA on protocols continue.

Related Content

Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey aim to overcome losses under new DC
news

Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey aim to overcome losses under new DC

With two superstars leading the way, new Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley will look to succeed despite myriad free-agent losses.
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
news

Jordan Howard joined Dolphins to be part of 'turnaround'

Helping Miami become a winner is what drew running back Jordan Howard to signing with the team: "I felt like we're turning things around down here, I just wanted to be a part of that. I was part of a turnaround in Chicago, so I embrace those type of things."
Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
news

Texans WR Kenny Stills' felony charge from protest dropped

Jefferson County attorney Mike O'Connell is dismissing felony charges brought against Texans WR Kenny Stills and other protestors who were arrested at Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron's home earlier this week. His misdemeanor charges remain.
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs after the catch followed by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during an NFL football AFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday, January 13, 2019 in Foxborough. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
news

Playing 'somewhere else' drove Rob Gronkowski's return

Buccaneers' All-Pro tight end says there was no plan between he and Tom Brady, just a curiosity to play with a different team after nine seasons with Patriots.
NFL owners discuss protocols amid hopes of 'full regular season'
news

NFL owners discuss protocols amid hopes of 'full regular season'

With report dates creeping closer, the NFL completed a conference call Friday with its 32 member clubs to keep all involved updated on the latest related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the start of the 2020 season.
Scott Pioli proposes NFL teams give employees Election Day off 
news

Scott Pioli proposes NFL teams give employees Election Day off 

NFL Network analyst and longtime league executive Scott Pioli recently suggested on an NFL Network roundtable that NFL teams should make Election Day a paid day off for non-essential employees.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green practices before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
news

A.J. Green signs tag, will report to Bengals camp on time

The No. 2 receiver in Bengals receiving history is returning to Cincinnati for 2020. A.J. Green signed his franchise tag tender and will report to camp on time.
New York Jets offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) blocks during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday Nov. 10, 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets defeated the Giants 34-27. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Cardinals sign veteran offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum

The Arizona Cardinals bolstered their offensive line depth prior to training camp. The team announced Friday it signed veteran offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum.
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) gets set at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Cardinals, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Rams LT Andrew Whitworth, family tested positive for COVID-19

The NFLPA announced Thursday that 72 players have tested positive for COVID-19. Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth was one of those men.
Players Coalition urges Senate to pass educational relief package
news

Players Coalition urges Senate to pass educational relief package

The Players Coalition submitted a letter signed by 196 former and current professional athletes to Senate leadership Friday urging them to pass a COVID-19 relief package that includes "crucial education provisions" for the nation's youth.
NFL considering unlimited IR returns after three games missed
news

NFL considering unlimited IR returns after three games missed

One suggestion endorsed by the NFL's competition committee to help clubs cope with COVID-19 is allowing an unlimited number of players to return from injured reserve and non-football injury lists and lowering the required games missed from eight to three.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL