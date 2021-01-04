NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: One big question for each of the six games

Backup quarterback ﻿ John Wolford ﻿'s mobility added a lot to the Rams' offense Sunday in their 18-7 win over the Cardinals . We knew Wolford was fast, but his ability to go through reads, find holes in the defense and throw with anticipation was more surprising. Wolford played well enough to start a quarterback controversy in the Los Angeles Times , but there's no way Rams coach Sean McVay will bench Goff if he's available to play. Having seen the video of Goff throwing the ball well in warmups Sunday coming off his thumb surgery, I'll be shocked if he isn't the starter in Seattle.

This is a matchup the Rams should embrace. It's likely to be a defensive battle, and the Rams have the better defense, possibly the best in football. Sean McVay is 5-3 lifetime against Pete Carroll, with one of those losses coming two Sundays ago. These teams know each other so well and there isn't much separating them, except at quarterback. Goff has held his team back in key spots throughout the season, with McVay appearing to call plays in an effort to coach around his quarterback. That somehow wasn't the case Sunday with Wolford on the field. If Goff struggles again in Seattle, it's going to be a messy offseason for the Rams.