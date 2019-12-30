Another NFL officiating controversy; Wild Card Weekend primer

Tennessee has been the best big-play team in football since Ryan Tannehill took over the starting QB job. The Titans' athleticism -- from A.J. Brown to Derrick Henry to Jonnu Smith -- makes them a very difficult matchup for an aging Patriots defense that has looked slower as the season has worn on, with New England's exotic Cover 0 looks causing fewer problems for opponents. The Pats relied on turnover differential all season and will likely need to win that way again Saturday night. Even when New England scores, it usually doesn't happen very quickly. The biggest saving grace for Tom Brady is that his running game and offensive line have played better in recent weeks and the Titans' defense has the potential to give up as many big plays as the offense makes.